Couple want to extend gym after rise in membership

A COUPLE who have kept people fit during the coronavirus pandemic hope to expand their gym in the near future, writes Luke Adams.

Adam Lubbock started ADVHQ Henley in 2017 at the Henley Village, off Newtown Road.

Mr Lubbock, 29, runs the gym with his fiancée Rose Jackson, 27, and they are both personal trainers.

The couple, who live in Reading Road, want to take on more units and increase the size of the gym by about a third before the end of May.

Mr Lubbock said he was proud to have brought people together from across the world in difficult circumstances by running online classes, which will continue even though the gym is back open again.

He said: “It has been so amazing for us to just help people get through this difficult time. It has given them a sense of routine and gives them something to look forward to.

“Lots of our members have gone on to meet up with people through the gym and that’s probably the thing that I’m most proud of.

“There is nothing like a global pandemic to make people realise how important your health is and to have a safety net. Everything was taken away from us, but they couldn’t take away exercise, even when the gym was closed.”

Mr Lubbock, who is known as “Lubbsie”, went to The Henley College and later became the rugby and strength and conditioning coach there. He has also played for the Henley Hawks and Henley Cricket Club at first-team level.

The couple adapted the gym’s offering at the start of the pandemic, ordering and delivering kettle bells to members. They chose kettle bells as they could be used on different parts of the body. Sessions were complimented by yoga classes.

Mr Lubbock said: “The benefits of the two activities really go hand in hand. You wouldn’t think of those two things crossing over that much, but we have started to make a real breakthrough.”

Membership numbers have increased gradually over the years, but it has grown from 35 to 70 in the last six months.

There are more than 100 active users and members are affectionately called “squaddies” due to to the gym’s nickname as “The HoT Squad”.

Miss Jackson said: “Everyone’s routine was completely taken away and it was so nice to be able to offer that. We have had Squaddies meeting up for coffee and going out for dinner together and that’s exactly what I wanted to achieve.”

Although they considered applying for Government grants, they decided against it as the business was able to continue online during lockdowns.

Since re-opening the gym on Monday last week, there has been in-person and remote sessions. There is currently enough room for eight people in the gym, but there are additional exercise bikes in the halls and an outdoor space.

Equipment is spaced out and there are hand sanitiser stations throughout the building.

The couple hope to get married next year, but are yet to set a date due to the uncertainty caused by covid.