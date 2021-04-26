Walks to suit all at festival

A WALKING festival will start in Henley next month.

The Henley branch of Walkers are Welcome, which formed in 2018, hopes to hold the event from May 26 to June 2.

The group have selected 13 different routes for people to enjoy, ranging from 2.3 miles to 9.4 miles.

Chairman Peter Stone said: “Henley is a fantastic venue for this type of event and is a wonderful base for walking enthusiasts as it offers walks from the town and its beautiful countryside within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“From walks around Henley itself, Nordic walking, ‘bus’ walks, short and long strenuous walks, the Henley Walking Festival has it all.”

The event is being organised in partnership with the Chiltern Walking Festival and funding of £500 was received from Henley Town Council to help stage it.

Walkers are Welcome is also hoping to organise regular litter picks later this year.

It had intended to hold gatherings last year, but these were cancelled when the pandemic hit.

Mr Stone said the group wanted to tackle the footpaths and bridleways in the countryside and complement the work being done by Henley Wombles, a group of volunteers which formed earlier this year.

He added: “Like so many others our plans for 2020 were severely curtailed by covid. However, it was good to see that during the lockdown many more people have taken to walking and this is something we would like to see continue.

“Whether you want to walk by yourself or with an organised group Henley is an ideal place.

“We believe that giving Henley more publicity as a walking town can bring more people into the town and provide more business for local companies, especially accommodation and food providers.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/3dugb5I