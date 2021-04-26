Former restaurant owner returns to hotel as manager

A NEW manager has taken over at Hotel Du Vin in Henley.

Damien Davenport used to work at the hotel in New Street as deputy manager in 2008 before leaving to open a chain of six vegetarian restaurants.

After 10 years he decided to sell his business and come back to Henley because “it feels like home.” He took over from Jimmy Rogan at the end of March.

Mr Davenport, 43, who now lives opposite the hotel with his partner, said: “I grew up in Reading, so I know Henley very well and it feels so good to be back. It’s a lovely area and I’ve always known it was Henley where I wanted to live. I have worked in hospitality for 25 years and I’ve got a real passion for being a part of the community you work in and fully experiencing it.”

Hotel Du Vin’s bistro re-opened for outdoor dining on Monday last week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in the hotel’s courtyard.

Mr Davenport said: “It’s been very busy, it’s amazing to have people back at the bistro and for our staff to have that interaction with customers. We had more than 100 people booked in for Saturday and that’s great. The hotel has been open for essential travellers through lockdown but will re-open fully for leisure guests on May 17 and the summer is looking very busy.”

Mr Davenport, who has been vegetarian since he was 11, said the hotel is looking at ways to balance high-quality food and sustainability.

He said: “We are looking to introduce meat free Mondays to encourage people to eat less meat and we will also be working with local charities and volunteering with them.”