Woman, 87, wants more public seating for elderly

AN elderly woman has called for more public seating to be made available in Henley after she was denied a seat at a building society branch.

Pamela Hodgson, 87, was not allowed to sit down when she visited the Nationwide premises in Market Place.

The branch manager says this was due to the coronavirus restrictions and has since made seating available to customers.

The incident happened on April 8 after Ms Hodgson had walked from her home at Bowling Court, a distance of just under a mile.

She said: “It’s quite a walk from my house to the town centre and at my age it is difficult, especially if there’s nowhere to sit while waiting in a shop.

“I went into Nationwide after a long walk and asked for somewhere to rest. Obviously I was wearing a mask and maybe I was misunderstood because of that.

“After the incident the manager got back to me saying there is now seating available in the branch and that I’m welcome to use it whenever I want.” Guy Hayne, the manager, said seating was not available at that time because of the covid-19 rules but that as the restrictions had been lifted further since then, a chair was now available and elderly people were welcome to use it.

He said: “We didn’t have chairs because of covid rules, simply because people could sit on them and pass on the infection. It was a deterrent for everyone’s safety.

“We are aware of the need for our elderly members to have somewhere to rest and we have now replaced the chair, which will be disinfected regularly. I know Ms Hodgson was unhappy about the absence of a place to sit but I did not have the opportunity to explain why it wasn’t there.”

Mr Hayne said he also didn’t have the opportunity to aplologise to Ms Hodgson in person.

He added: “We didn’t want people lingering in the shop with the risk of spreading the infection. It was to protect our members.” Ms Hodgson, who worked at the BBC in Caversham for more than 35 years before retiring in 1991, said that elderly people needed benches and seats inside the shops to be able to rest, especially if, like her, they didn’t drive so were on foot.

She gave away her car after the death of her husband Paul in 2004 because she felt she no longer needed it and to avoid causing air pollution.

Ms Hodgson said: “Having given my car away to do my bit to reduce global warming, the only safe way for me to walk to Toad Hall garden centre is over The Mount and down Icehouse Lane but there is not one single chair on which to rest.

“I gave away my car because I felt I didn’t really need it as much anymore and I’m trying to manage without it because it makes a difference to air pollution in the town.

“It’s the mentality we got used to, using our cars to go everywhere even if we don’t really need them.

“But how are we going to reduce the car use in Henley if there is no hope for the elderly of finding a place where to sit at the end of a walk into town.”

She also pointed out that there was no seat at the bus stop at the end of the drive at Bowling Court, which made it even more exhausting for elderly people wanting to catch a bus into the town centre.

Ms Hodgson added: “To ride back into Henley on the 800 or 850 bus it is necessary to be at the bus stop five minutes before the scheduled time and be prepared to wait 10 minutes as they are sometimes late and all of this without being able to sit and rest.”

She said that it would help to have seats at all the bus stops in Henley and inside shops so that elderly people didn’t have to stand for long periods of time while out shopping.

Ms Hodgson is a member of the Henley Society whose chairman Geoff Luckett supports her.

He said: “I understand why during lockdown there wasn’t any seating available inside the shops but some people do need to have a seat after spending time around town shopping so this should definitely be available.”

