Over 45s offered jab

CORONAVIRUS vaccinations are now being given to residents in the Henley area aged between 45 and 49.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road in Henley, began vaccinating this age group on Monday after inviting patients to book their appointments last week.

Out of 9,350 registered patients, 4,705 have received their first of the two required doses either at the site or at a regional vaccination hub and 1,228 people have received both doses.

The neighbouring Hart Surgery also got the go-ahead to immunise over-45s last week. It has now offered the vaccine to everybody aged over 50.

The practice has given the first dose to more than 48 per cent of all patients and continues to give second doses to those who had their first between 10 and 12 weeks ago. It is also inviting those who live with patients with a weak immune system to have the jab.

Meanwhile, Sonning Common Health Centre has reached the same age group and is inviting patients to book appointments. More than 5,200 of its patients, 53 per cent of everyone registered, have now received their first dose.

Woodcote and Goring’s joint medical practice will begin vaccinating the over 45s at both sites between 9am and midday tomorrow (Saturday).

Patients are being invited to book appointments and the practice says it has odered enough vaccines to cover everyone in this age group.

The number of covid-19 cases reported in South Oxfordshire in the past seven days is 24 and the infection rate is 16,9 per 100,000 of the population. The number of deaths remains at 163 since the start of the pandemic.