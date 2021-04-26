No mowing of grass to help bees

GRASS verges in parts of Henley will not be cut next month to create a more welcoming environment for bees.

The town council is to participate in the national No Now May initiative in which green spaces are left to grow wild so that small flowers can grow.

These can produce large amounts of nectar in a short space of time, which attracts insects that spread pollen and so improves the area’s biodiversity.

The council’s recreation and amenities committee agreed not to mow selected verges on Reading Road and Fair Mile, part of Deanfield Road and an area of Fairmile Cemetery which has no graves.

Members said they would look attractive rather than overgrown because they are wide strips of land and are in prominent locations so will raise awareness of the campaign. Areas near large numbers of houses will be cut as normal.

Other public green spaces, such as Mill and Marsh Meadows, were considered unsuitable for the scheme because they attract high volumes of dog walkers and the animals could leave mess in the long grass.

The initiative is supported by Greener Henley’s wildlife group and the council’s parks services team.

Councillors said the scheme, promoted by the Plantlife charity, would support the council’s declaration of a climate emergency.