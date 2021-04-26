Brenda Steptoe — July 12, 1938–April 15, 2021

A FORMER finalist in the Miss Henley competition whose wedding photo was the first ever to appear in the Henley Standard has died.

Brenda Steptoe, née Stone, and her husband Don’s ceremony was held at Holy Trinity Church, in Greys Hill, on September 1, 1956 and the image appeared on the front page the following Friday.

The couple met at a dance at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street one Saturday night in 1953, shortly after Mrs Steptoe moved to the town with her parents Charlie and Floss and younger brother Rod.

They bought a house in Tilehurst in the early Sixties and moved to Caversham shortly after that, where they lived for many decades before relocating to Emmer Green in 2014 and finally back to the Albert Court retirement flats, off Reading Road in Henley, in 2018.

Mrs Steptoe grew up in Brixton in south London and was a creative child who enjoyed dancing, particularly tap, and acting from a very early age.

The family moved to High Wycombe during the Second World War then relocated again to Henley, where her parents ran the Ye Lion pub on the corner of Friday Street and Queen Street, now occupied by the Corner Copia antiques shop.

During this time she recalled serving breakfast to the Queen’s College, Oxford crew who were staying there while competing in the Henley Royal Regatta. Mr Steptoe, a former Henley Grammar School pupil who lived in Greys Road, approached his future wife during a performance by bandleader Sid Lewingdon and romance blossomed from there.

Mrs Steptoe came second in Miss Henley in 1954, the same year that Mr Steptoe and a group of former classmates revived the declining Old Henleiensians rugby club, which would go on to become Henley Rugby Club in 1963.

Mr Steptoe completed his national service in Egypt and was recalled to stand by shortly after the wedding, which was conducted by Wargrave vicar Rev R A Lowry, as a result of the Suez crisis. The couple enjoyed a short honeymoon at the Riviera Hotel in Maidenhead as he had to return to his unit within 72 hours.

Once he was stood down, the rest of the decade was spent working hard and attending regattas up and down the River Thames as Mr Steptoe also rowed for Henley Rowing Club. The couple enjoyed many boat holidays and dinner parties with friends.

They held various roles, with Mrs Steptoe spending more than two decades at BBC Monitoring in Caversham Park while her husband worked for much of his life as a telecommunications engineer.

Their son Andrew arrived in May 1962, followed by daughter Debbie, now Walsh, in July 1964. The children grew up to live in Canada and the United States respectively, leaving their parents free to travel after retiring early.

Mrs Steptoe would joke that her offspring were adventurous because they were born on a Thursday, in reference to the rhyme which says Thursday’s child has “far to go”.

She and her husband adventured in Australia, Hong Kong, Russia, Canada, Egypt, the United States, France, the former Yugoslavia, Spain, the Caribbean and Cuba, among others.

The Steptoes were jazz aficianados and often attended concerts so were thrilled to visit New Orleans, where the genre originated. They celebrated their diamond anniversary with a family party on board Hobbs of Henley’s boat Hibernia, which was also reported in the Henley Standard.

The family said: “She thought no-one would be interested in hearing about her passing but we would choose to differ. Brenda was a kind, loving, beautiful and wise woman, now missed not only by her family but a crowd of dear friends near and far whom she collected throughout her life.

“She was a wonderful mum and gave Andrew and Debbie a loving, supportive childhood while encouraging them to do exactly what they wanted, meaning both of them travelled. While missing her children dearly, the bonus was that Brenda and Don were free to do anything they wanted.

“Brenda made friends wherever she went and was amazing at keeping in touch with those she met at all stages of life: at school, when she first moved to Henley, when she lived in Caversham, and from her regular trips to Ontario and Seattle to see Andy and Debbie.

“A tap dancer, beloved wife, amazing mum, treasured friend, Scrabble player and lover of quizzes, comedy and musicals, Brenda was sharp as a tack and loved by all who crossed her path. She is sorely missed by everyone she touched.”

Mrs Steptoe leaves her husband, brother, children and grandchildren Brittany, Madelynne and Alex. Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed.