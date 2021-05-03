Monday, 03 May 2021

Face looks familiar

SHARP-EYED readers may have noticed a familiar face among the candidates for the council elections featured in last week’s paper.

Among those bidding to win a seat in the Peppard ward on Reading Borough Council was Clarence Mitchell, a PR man.

He represented Gerry and Kate McCann, the parents of three-year-old Maddy, who disappeared on May 3, 2007 from their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz on the Algarve and has never been found.

Clarence, a former BBC television reporter who lives in Caversham, is representing the Conservatives. He also stood for the party unsuccesfully at the 2015 general election in the Brighton Pavilion seat.

Interestingly, his opponents this time include Vincent Ruane, our Nature Notes columnist.

