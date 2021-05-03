Study taster

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
A SUBJECT “taster” evening will be held virtually by The Henley College on Thursday, May 20.
Participants will be able to meet teachers, discuss subjects and ask where studying them might lead professionally. There will also be information about how courses are assessed.
The event runs from 6pm to 8pm. To sign up, visit
henleycol.ac.uk/events/virtual
-subject-taster-sessions
03 May 2021
More News:
Stage comedy set in pandemic delayed by... pandemic
NEW dates have been announced for Wargrave ... [more]
MP still backs merger of two schools on one site
THERESA MAY has reaffirmed her support for plans ... [more]
POLL: Have your say