Study taster

A SUBJECT “taster” evening will be held virtually by The Henley College on Thursday, May 20.

Participants will be able to meet teachers, discuss subjects and ask where studying them might lead professionally. There will also be information about how courses are assessed.

The event runs from 6pm to 8pm. To sign up, visit
henleycol.ac.uk/events/virtual
-subject-taster-sessions

