Campaign for more greens

THE Open Spaces Society has launched a new campaign to protect areas from development.

Grant a Green urges local councils to register town or village greens to give people rights of recreation.

The society, which is based in Henley, praised the town council for setting an example by registering Gillotts Corner Field as a village green in 2010 and Freemans Meadow last year.

General secretary Kate Ashbrook said: “We want to encourage other local councils to register their green spaces in order to protect them and give local people the confidence that they have the right to enjoy them.

“The pandemic has shown the importance of open spaces close to people’s homes — never have they been more valued — but ironically, at the same time, the Government is dismantling the planning system and putting real threats on green spaces.

“The legislation is very out of date and green spaces do not have good protection. Please ask your local councils if they will register their green spaces.”

Land can be registered as green if it has been used for informal recreation for 20 years without interruption or challenge. Once registered, it is protected from development and local people have rights of recreation there.

The society, which is based in Bell Street, was founded as the Commons Preservation Society in 1865 and is Britain’s oldest national conservation body It campaigns to protect common land, village greens, open spaces and public paths, giving people the right to enjoy them.