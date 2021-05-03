Festival pleased with ticket sales

TICKETS for this year’s rearranged Henley Festival are selling quickly.

The festival which will take place over five days from Wednesday to Sunday, September 15 to 19, having been moved from July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will have almost the same line-up that was due to appear last year until the festival was cancelled.

The headliners are Madness, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sara Cox with Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge and Don’t Stop Me Now, a “rock and symphonic spectacular” replacing the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. General admission tickets for the Friday night have already sold out while fewer than 100 tickets for the following night are still remain available.

Chief executive Jo Bausor said: “All nights are selling quite well but the Friday is definitely the most popular night with a DJ set as well the main act.

“People seem more comfortable with buying tickets for an outdoor event. We are not completely back to normal but we are slowly getting there.”

To help fill the hole in the summer calendar, the festival will also stage Summer Fling, featuring celebrity DJ sets, from July 8 to 10 at Butler’s Field in Remenham.