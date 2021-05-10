£45,000 grant for museum

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley has been awarded a grant of £45,000 over three years by the town council.

The money, which will be paid in £15,000 annual instalments, will be used to support its work and create more volunteering opportunities.

The museum, which will re-open on May 20, has received financial support from the council since 2014 and had asked for £20,000 per year.

Its application said: “This will enable us to continue our valuable work and realise our plans to develop the museum’s community links.

“The funding will be used to leverage further support and incremental benefits for the museum and wider community.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “The museum is a major part of the town’s life. It’s of enormous value to us and has been an important part of Henley for the past 25 years.

“This investment is the right thing to do and together with a volunteering project will help with the finances of the museum.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “The museum has been doing a fantastic job for the town.”

The museum is to relaunch its exhibition on children’s writer and illustrator David McKee, which has been extended until June after being cut short when the third lockdown was imposed in January.

The museum is currently searching for a new director following the departure Sarah Posey, who left at the end of March after almost three years in post.