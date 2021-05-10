Monday, 10 May 2021

Trees planted

HUNDREDS of trees have been planted in the Henley area to help tackle climate change.

A meeting of the town council’s climate emergency working group heard that 700 native trees had been given to residents, landowners and schools to plant since February. 

Patrick Fleming, of environmental campaign group Greener Henley, said: “We want people to get in touch in autumn for more planting.”

