Knives sweep

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
POLICE carried out a search for knives in Henley.
The sweep on Thursday last week was part of Operation Sceptre, which seeks to tackle knife crime.
Officers searched the area around the skate park in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, as well as the town centre. No knives were found.
10 May 2021
