Knives sweep

POLICE carried out a search for knives in Henley.

The sweep on Thursday last week was part of Operation Sceptre, which seeks to tackle knife crime.

Officers searched the area around the skate park in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, as well as the town centre. No knives were found.

