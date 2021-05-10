Great Uncle Bulgaria and Madame Cholet would be so proud of you all

A VOLUNTEER litter-picking scheme in Henley has exceeded expectations.

Organisers had hoped that between 30 and 50 people would sign up for the Henley Wombles initiative, in which residents clean up the areas around their homes at least once a month.

But after launching with just eight helpers in March, there are now 70 covering every part of the town.

They include all ages, from children and teenagers to elderly and retired people, some of whom fill up to six bags of rubbish in a single trip.

Many said they joined after reading about the launch on the front page of the Henley Standard on March 5.

They include 20 “river Wombles” who cover the Thames and its towpath, comprising mostly rowers and coaches from Leander Club working on foot and from a motorboat.

Town councillors Will Hamilton and David Eggleton, who are championing the scheme, have had to order more equipment. including tabards, litter-pickers, gloves and bags to keep up with demand.

The pair say more people are showing interest after seeing the Wombles on their rounds so there could eventually be more than 100 involved.

The volunteers take part in small socially distanced groups and stick to their designated areas to comply with coronavirus rules.

When it is safe to do so, larger groups may be formed to target areas which are particularly dirty.

The volunteers typically pick up drinks containers, food wrappers, cigarette ends, bagged dog mess and disposable face masks but they have also found television sets, old mattresses, building waste, car tyres and camping gas bottles in ditches and hedgerows. They say that they particularly enjoy the social aspect of the task.

The Henley Wombles are sponsored by VWS, a waste vehicle weighing company in Caversham, which is owned by Julian Glasspole, from Shiplake, and boat hire firm Hobbs of Henley.

The original scheme was launched by campaign group Keep Britain Tidy in 2019, inspired by the children’s book characters who collect rubbish and were made famous by a Seventies TV series.

Councillor Hamilton, who lives in Greys Road, said he wanted Henley to join because he felt the town became a “mess” during the coronavirus pandemic as people appeared less willing to pick up rubbish.

Public bins were overflowing more often and rubbish would pile up in bags on the pavement. Cllr Hamilton, who is part of a team of volunteers who cover Greys Road, Gravel Hill and Church Street, said: “We’re over the moon with the number of people who have signed up.

“It’s amazing what we’ve been able to achieve — if everybody filled six bags each time, that’s thousands in a year.

“They’re coming back saying, ‘You won’t believe what we’ve found’ and feeling inspired to actually do something instead of just complaining about it.

“No one likes to see mess when they’re out walking but now they see it doesn’t have to be that way.

“Our Wombles come from all backgrounds and there’s a real sense of pride, unity and pulling together for everybody’s good.

“I’m so pleased that young people want to take part and it has been a great activity for families to enjoy.” The Wombles include 13-year-old Lucas Rodrigues, of Valley Road, who has pledged to carry out weekly collections for at least six months as part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s bronze award he’s taking at Gillotts School.

He has been helped by his parents Mark Wilson and Susy Rodrigues, who are both nurses and also part of the annual Henley Toad Patrol scheme.

His mother said: “We’ve all found a surprising amount of litter and I wonder whether that’s a leftover from areas that haven’t been cleared in a while.

“Lucas often has to come back for extra bin bags. He has found a lot near the Valley Road chalk bank so that seems to have been used as a tip.

“The problem should die down once we settle into a routine and get on top of everything.

“We’re really pleased that Lucas is doing something for the environment — it’s really accessible for him and we’ve always tried to steer him in that direction.”

Amanda Gosby, 46, who is also a member the Toad Patrol, signed up to clear the streets around her home in Mount View.

So far she has been out once and cleared mostly sweet wrappers and drinks cans.

She said: “I’ve always hated littering because it’s bad for wildlife, unsightly and completely unnecessary.

“I’m glad someone has started this scheme and if everybody does their patch, we should be able to keep the town nice and clear.”

Retired technical director Alan Mortimer and his wife Anne, who also live in Greys Road, have been out three times since signing up.

They cover parts of their street and Reading Road as well as Greys Hill, Norman Avenue, Vicarage Road and St Andrew’s Road. They often used to clear rubbish anyway so it was an easy decision to volunteer for the Wombles.

Mr Mortimer, 71, said: “I’ve always liked to see the town looking tidy — the only difference is I’m now doing it officially rather than just on and off when I pop out with the dogs.

“It’s nice to have a bit of civic pride and make a difference, especially on a sunny day.

“It’s a very sociable thing and we get lots of encouragement from passers-by who are pleased with what we’re doing and interested in joining.

“I hope it will keep growing as it’s not too onerous — the only annoying thing is cigarette ends, which are tricky to pick up with the grabbers.”

Audrey Richardson, 84, who lives in Wootton Road with her husband Rolf, covers the area around the “top shops” and car park at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way. She has been out three times and on the first occasion found a huge pile of drinks bottles and old paint pots in the copse between the shops and Sherwood

Gardens.

Mrs Richardson said: “I’m obsessed with littering and can’t understand the mentality of anyone who does it.

“I’m also addicted to keeping busy so when a new opportunity came up I was very quick to join as it seemed so worthwhile.

“I do a lot of voluntary work and don’t like to be pinned down to a specific time or day so I love being given an area and having the freedom to go out when it suits.

“I don’t think anyone had cleared that copse in about 25 years but I was able to get through a little gap between the hedges.

“I can only assume people were buying their half-bottles of whisky at the top shops, sitting on the wall to drink themselves silly and then chucking the empty away as they went home.

“The Wombles seem to be doing a great job. I noticed the grass bank in front of Makins recreation ground was completely clear the other day, which is very unusual, and I hope it shows that people are learning to be tidier.”

Hannah Pankhurst de Souza, of Greys Road, signed up because she was walking more with her children Sebastian, five, and Felicity, three, and their chocolate Labrador puppy Leia during the lockdown.

They have been out once around the Gainsborough estate and Makins recreation ground, where they found mostly old cans and cigarette butts.

Mrs Pankhurst de Souza, a 40-year-old IT worker, said: “I was always having to say to the children ‘put that down’ but didn’t think that gave off the right message so I’m glad we can now dispose of rubbish properly.

“We filled only one bag on our first trip but it was lots of little things — there were so many cigarettes that I could never have grabbed them all.

“It made perfect sense when I read about it in the Henley Standard. It’s a great scheme and I hope it will have an impact on the area around Highlands Park, where we often walk.

“There’s always loads there, which I think is thrown from cars or blown out of people’s bins on collection day.”

John Milliard, of Elizabeth Close, signed up as he and his wife Christine often see litter when walking around the town and wanted to improve things.

Mr Milliard, who is retired, now goes out picking once a week.

He said: “It’s surprising how much you can pick up in a single outing.

“There was much more on the first occasion and I think it has gone down since I started doing it regularly.

“It has only been cans and crisp packets so far but I’m glad to get rid of them as nobody likes to see litter lying around.”

Retired solicitor Adrian Desmond, who clears streets around his home in St Mark’s Road, said: “I applied as soon as I saw it in the Henley Standard as it’s exactly what I’m interested in.

“The first time I went out, I found mostly ‘historic’ litter that must have been there for months — things like old Strongbow cider cans and old bags of dog poo, which was pretty disgusting.

“Now I tend to find things that have probably been dropped by accident, like postmens’ elastic bands and face masks, which gives me hope that this is making a difference and inspiring people not to litter.”

About half a dozen river Wombles, led by Leander Club head coach Mark Banks and vice-captain Susie Dear, covered the Henley Royal Regatta course between the club’s headquarters and Temple Island.

Mr Banks said the 2km stretch was surprisingly clear, both on land and on the water, but this may have been because it is early in the year with the lockdown only just starting to be eased.

He said: “It was incredibly clean, which is really good to see as people ought to respect the river and its banks.

“We had to go carefully and steer clear of any swans’ nests but we had a pretty good look and didn’t find much rubbish at all.”

Tim Hoskins, headteacher at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, Henley, said he might arrange for pupils to take part in sweeps once the coronavirus crisis is over.

He said: “It’s a fantastic idea as there is a litter problem in Henley and I’m pleased that action is being taken. I see it everywhere I go and this is a chance for everyone to work together against it.”

Environmental campaigner Lynne Lambourne, from Peppard, who spent two hours clearing rubbish by the river earlier this year, said she would take part later this year as part of her Warriors on Waste initiative.

Councillor Eggleton, who is Deputy Mayor and chairman of Henley in Bloom, is helping to look after the Gainsborough area, where he lives.

He often takes larger items found by the volunteers to Oxfordshire County Council’s recycling centre at Oakley Wood, near Crowmarsh.

He said: “The town council organises an annual litter pick and there are various other cleans but the novelty of being a ‘Womble’ has really got people excited. They were really proud to receive their kit and vests as they feel like they’re part of a special club.

“I’ve had people stop me to ask what’s going on so it’s generating a lot of interest and the volunteers love doing something for the environment.

“It’s particularly beneficial for animals like hedgehogs, which can get stuck on a lot of things that get left behind.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to really enjoys it and at some point we’re going to ask the team which areas have been the worst so we know where to target in future.

“It will be great to have year-round coverage and as it becomes more widely-known, I hope people will think twice about dropping litter in the first place.”

For more information or to volunteer, email Cllr Hamilton at willhamilton200@aol.com or visit www.henleywombles.co.uk