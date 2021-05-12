Deli owner wins photoshoot in competition

A DELICATESSEN owner in Henley has won a professional photoshoot of her shop in a competition.

Zoë Ferreira, who runs The Henley Larder in Bell Street, had to submit a photograph showing a display of fresh, bottled and local products which had previously won Great Taste Awards.

These are national awards run by the Guild of Fine Food, which grants one, two or three stars to various products based on their quality.

Mrs Ferreira, 38, of Greys Road, Henley, decided to take part in the competition after being told about it by 2020 award winner Johnpaul Maillard, or Johnny HoT Stuff. She said: “I have a beautiful mural of Henley so I set up the display with that as the backdrop with as many Great Taste products in the shop as possible. I don’t pick products because they have won an award but it’s good for customers to see a mark of excellence.

“I got a phone call to say I had won and it was very exciting. It was really nice to have a conversation with people who are big in the food world.

“They also watched the video of myself on my website, which is me talking about the shop, why I opened it and my ethos — that was a big deal for me. The prize is they come and take a professional photoshoot of the shop so I have to make sure it looks beautiful.”

Mrs Ferreira, who lives with her husband Andre, a podiatrist, opened the business at the former Henley Coffee Shop premises in November.

It sells homemade cakes, bread, cheeses, pastries and a range of bottled drinks which are locally sourced.

Mrs Ferreira said: “It has been really lovely to see how people have taken to the shop and the products we’re selling. It opens up conversations about what they want to see.”