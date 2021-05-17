As you were as council elections produce little change

FORMER Henley mayor Stefan Gawrysiak says he will continue to do his best for the town after being re-elected to Oxfordshire County Council.

The Henley Residents Group representative is one of only two independents on the council, which continues to have no party in overall control following the local council elections on Thursday last week.

The Conservatives are still the largest party with 22 seats followed by the Liberal Democrats with 21, Labour with 15 and the Greens with three.

However, Labour is challenging a result in Banbury which was wrongly announced as a Conservative gain due to an “administrative error”.

Councillor Gawrysiak received 2,295 votes, 62 per cent of the share. The turnout was 40 per cent.

His closest opponent was Paul Harrison of the Conservatives with 949 votes. Labour candidate Stephen Herbert received 328 votes and Vivienne Lee, of Freedom Alliance, had 110.

This was a better performance than when he first won the seat in 2017, defeating the incumbent Conservative David Nimmo Smith with a vote share of 48 per cent.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “I’m extremely pleased with the result. The people of Henley have put their trust in me and I think I’ve done a very good job in the past four years and I intend to do an even better one for the next four.

“The reason why I stood for the Henley Residents Group is that they care about Henley and its residents. We do a lot of good work for the town, to improve it, and we work as a team to get it done for Henley.

“I would like to thank Paul Harrison who fought a very good campaign and I also thank him for his kind words at the count as he congratulated me.

“I had 25 people working on my campaign this time, helping me to get the message out.

“I am grateful that they put their trust in me. From tomorrow I will start the next four years of work for the people of Henley.”

Cllr Gawrysiak has lived and worked in Henley for more than 40 years and was assistant headteacher at Gillotts School.

He is also one of three HRG representatives for Henley South on Oxfordshire District Council. He has been a town councillor since 2011 and was mayor in 2013/14. The count took place at the White Horse leisure centre in Abingdon on Sunday and the result was announced just after 3pm after six hours.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “It was a long day — the count was thorough and I thank the officials for it.”

Mayor Ken Arlett, who also attended the count, said: “HRG canvassed really hard, as we always do, and we had an excellent candidate that over the last four years has been very successful on a number of issues, including the HGV ban that many people in the town have been supporting.

“I’m sure he will carry on in the same way and I feel that the residents of Henley should be proud of him.”

Mr Harrison, a former district councillor who lives in Sonning Common, said: “I would like to congratulate my opponent — well done, Stefan.

“I always knew it was an uphill battle because HRG are in power on the town council and it is always difficult to take on the sitting councillor.

“But I was very pleased with the work that my team did on my behalf during the campaign. It just wasn’t meant to be — maybe next time.

“I will still be involved, of course. I know Stefan very well and we will be working together on various projects.”

Mr Herbert said he was disappointed with the result but he would stand again in the future.

He said: “There was very strong competition and I understand that Cllr Gawrysiak has done a lot for the town.

“This was the first time I had stood for election and I did enjoy it — the experience was very positive and the whole process was very well organised.

“It won’t be the last time I stand — we will continue to ensure that Henley has a democratic choice.”

Conservative David Bartholomew was re-elected in the Sonning Common division with a 59 per cent share of the vote.

He received 1,938 votes compared with his nearest rival Jo Robb (Green) with 1,010.

Cllr Bartholomew, who was first elected in 2013, said: “I am very pleased to have been elected for the third time.

“I would like to thank all the voters who have put their trust in me again. I will serve all the voters in my division, regardless of who they voted for. As I have said many times before, at local level political sides are scarcely important, I’m here to represent local people and local issues.”

He said it had been an “unusual” year for canvassing.

“There was very little time for conversation on the doorsteps because of the covid concerns,” he said. “But I had a hugely dedicated team who helped me and I would like to thank them for their efforts.”

Ms Robb, who is a member of South Oxfordshire District Council, said she was delighted with the Greens’ overall performance.

The party held Wallingford and gained two seats in Berinsfield & Garsington and Kidlington South.

She said: “The Greens now have three seats up from one.

“It shows that people like our positive work for a cleaner and greener Oxfordshire.

“We are waiting to see which party will take control of the council.”

Ms Robb was pleased with her own performance despite being defeated.

“I knew that beating the Conservative candidate would be a difficult task,” she said.

“When we were canvassing we received a great reception on the doorsteps and people were responding positively to us.

“We didn’t do leaflets but we started to campaign as soon as we were allowed. Canvassing was very important for us.

“Most people don’t engage or know who their councillors are so it’s vital that they get a chance to meet us and see what we are like and what we advocate.

“This result sends a clear message that the Greens can win and that when we are in power people like what we do. We can build on this result in the future.”

The Liberal Democrats took one seat from the Conservatives in the Chalgrove and Watlington ward.

Freddie Van Mierlo was elected with 2,174 votes, beating the incumbent Steve Harrod with 1,611 votes. His share of the vote was 53 per cent.

Councillor Van Mierlo said: “I’m really pleased and thrilled that the people of Chalgrove and Watlington voted in such high numbers and I’m humbled by the result.

“I am pleased they recognised all the hard work we have done during the campaign.

“I’ve been inundated with emails, texts and phone calls from people congratulating me on the result and that has been really rewarding.

“It was the first time I had run for a county council seat and my campaign was based on talking to people.

“The ward is one of the largest in the county and on polling day I walked 50,000 steps.

“I was exhausted but it was worth it because people really responded and told me they had never seen anything like it. We brought a new energy and enthusiasm that they really recognised and we are going to continue to do that going forward.”

Cllr Van Mierlo said that the Lib-Dems’ partnership with the Greens had played a big part in his victory, adding: “I hope it will continue in the future.”

Mr Harrod had represented the division since 2014.

In Goring, Kevin Bulmer held the seat for the Conservatives with a 44 per cent share of the vote. He received 1,773 votes while his nearest rival Bryan Urbick (Liberal Democrats) received 1,653.

Councillor Bulmer, who has been a county concillor for eight years, said he was delighted to be re-elected once more.

Speaking about the campaign, he said: “It was challenging because of the covid regulations and it was not the most enjoyable.

“It was an abnormal situation and therefore an abnormal campaign and election but we’ve got through it and the residents have expressed their opinion.”

In the Benson and Cholsey ward, Conservative candidate Felix Bloomfield was elected with a 41 per cent share of the vote.

He received 1,519 votes while his closest rival, Liberal Democrat Katharine Keats-Rohan, received 1,499.

It is a comeback for the veteran politician, who was a member of South Oxfordshire District Council for 20 years until 2019 when he lost an election.

Councillor Bloomfield said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been elected.

“Being a local resident and having grown up here, I understand local issues and I’m sure that was reflected in the way a lot of residents voted. I will work hard to deliver on the mandate that the people of Benson and Cholsey have given me.

“It was a difficult campaign during the pandemic. It was quite strange. Obviously leaflets meant a lot as did social media, and meeting residents on their doorsteps wasn’t easy.

“That was shown during the count too but the officers did an excellent job.”