Law firm staff given flexibility over workplace

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, is to allow its staff to work away from the office for half the time.

Managing partner Tim Clark announced the move ahead of the country’s scheduled release from lockdown restrictions next month.

He said that staff worked well from home during the coronavirus lockdowns over the past year, which provided greater flexibility for them and their clients.

Mr Clark said: “There is very much a place for the office in future and we have all missed the opportunities and interactions which office-based working facilitates. However, we believe that a balance between office-based working and working from home, or elsewhere, will actually improve the ser vice which we can offer to clients by ensuring that our colleagues are able to be flexible and agile in the way they deliver that service.

“By providing people with flexibility, we believe that we will ensure we have a happy, healthy workforce and are best placed to attract and retain talented colleagues.”

Mr Clark said the firm, which employs 100 people, has used the last year to improve its IT capabilities, allowing all staff to work remotely.

He added: “While our own recent survey found that a high proportion of our staff appreciate and benefit from the ability to work from home, it also highlighted that it is not something that colleagues generally want to do exclusively.

“Reading and Henley are fantastic towns in which to work and professional communities to be a part of and we believe that this hybrid approach will provide everyone with the best of both worlds.”