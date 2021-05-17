Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ambulance calls rise

THE Thames Valley Air Ambulance was called out 236 times in April, more than twice the figure during the same month last year.

The charity saw a spike in activity after the lifting of lockdown restrictions on April 12 when the weather improved and people could meet outdoors.

The last week of the month was the busiest as the crews responded to 83 calls.

There was also a rise in accidental injuries, from 20 cases in April last year to 50 this year.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33