Ambulance calls rise

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
THE Thames Valley Air Ambulance was called out 236 times in April, more than twice the figure during the same month last year.
The charity saw a spike in activity after the lifting of lockdown restrictions on April 12 when the weather improved and people could meet outdoors.
The last week of the month was the busiest as the crews responded to 83 calls.
There was also a rise in accidental injuries, from 20 cases in April last year to 50 this year.
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say