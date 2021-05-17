Ambulance calls rise

THE Thames Valley Air Ambulance was called out 236 times in April, more than twice the figure during the same month last year.

The charity saw a spike in activity after the lifting of lockdown restrictions on April 12 when the weather improved and people could meet outdoors.

The last week of the month was the busiest as the crews responded to 83 calls.

There was also a rise in accidental injuries, from 20 cases in April last year to 50 this year.