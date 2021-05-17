Rugby deal

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
A KITCHEN and bathroom company has renewed its sponsorship of Henley Rugby Club.
G D Evans Interiors, which is run by Gary Evans, will continue as an “elite sponsor” for the 2021/22 season.
It has also sponsored the club’s new face masks and supplied the women’s team with kit.
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say