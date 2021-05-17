Monday, 17 May 2021

Rail disruption

SOME train servicesbetween Reading and Paddington were cancelled this week due to safety concerns about trains.  

Operator Great Western Railway said a number of its Class 800 series Hitachi trains were withdrawn as a precaution.

This caused a significant number of long-distance train services to be axed although local, branch and regional services remain unaffected. More disruption is expected.

