Dave Beck — July 5, 1920-May 1, 2021

DAVE BECK, a resident of Henley for 95 years, has died at the age 100.

He and his twin sister Dora were born in Hurley and had two older sisters. Dave weighed just 3lb at birth.

The family were so poor when they moved to the village that they slept in a tent before moving into a barn at the Black Boys Inn.

The twins were five when the family moved to Northfield End, Henley.

After leaving school at 14, Dave became an apprentic fitter and turner at Stuart Turner, the “Pump People”.

Here, he met Joan and they were married in 1944. The couple lived a happy life together for 60 years until Joan died at age 78.

At the outbreak of the Second World War, Dave volunteered for the forces but was rejected as he was in a reserved occupation.

He became a member of the Home Guard and later served in the Royal Military Corps.

In 1953, Dave and Joan took over the running of the former Rose and Crown in New Street, Henley.

The pub became the family home where they brought up their children, Pam, Ken and Clive.

Dave was very proud that during his 27 years as the landlord he “not once had to call in the constabulary”.

If there was any sign of an argument breaking out, he would insist that those involved took the matter outside. The fact that Dave was an accomplished boxer may have had something to do with the fact there was never any trouble in the pub.

During his time behind the bar, the pub was visited by a number of celebrities, including Diana Dors and Ingrid Pitt, as the Kenton Theatre was opposite.

Another visitor was the singer and actor David Essex who was in the cast of a production at the theatre, He was looking for accommodation and Dave offered him a room at the pub.

The men became good friends and they would sing together to entertain the pub’s customers.

Dave was a fine singer and used to joke that he could outsing the pop star. After leaving the Rose and Crown, the couple moved to a new house in Belle Vue Road, Henley, which became Dave’s home for the next 40 years.

It was during this time that he worked as a gardener and estate manager for the actress Beatrice

Lillie at her home Peel Fold, Mill Lane, Henley.

While there, he struck up a friendship with the Queen’s cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, confirming that Dave was as comfortable in the company of nobility as pub-goers.

Last year, his family, friends, neighbours and members of St Margaret’s Church in Harpsden, where Dave worshipped, attended a party at his home to celebrate his 100th birthday. Typically, he insisted there should to be no presents but donations made to the NHS instead.

Naturally, there were songs, including one specially written for him and sung to the tune of Cwm Rhondda (Bread of Heaven).

In October, Dave moved to the Chilterns Court care centre in York Road but just two months later he fell victim to covid-19.

It is believed he contracted the virus following a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he was being treated for a urinary infection.

He was rushed back to the hospital and his family were told there was nothing that could be done as his body was shutting down.

However, Dave’s resilience kicked in again and, to everyone’s surprise, his condition improved. Six days later, he was back at Chilterns Court.

Sadly, he fell ill again last month and died peacefully on May 1. He leaves his children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Dave showed great kindness, was always interested to hear what people had to say, made friends with everyone he met and was the most generous of men.

His family and his many friends have lost a very fine man.

The Becks would like to thank all the staff at Chilterns Court for the excellent care Dave received during his stay there.

The funeral will be held at St Margaret’s Church in Harpsden at 11.30am on Friday, May 28.

Richard Reed