Drug driver

Monday, 24 May 2021
A MAN from Peppard Common has been banned from driving for a year after being caught at the wheel while under the influence of a controlled drug.
James Hammant-
Cracknell, 21, of Shiplake Bottom, admitted driving after consuming an amount of carboxy-THC, a metabolite formed by the body after consuming cannabis, which exceeded the specified limit.
He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £34 when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
24 May 2021
