Garden of tranquility idea to remember loved ones

A NEW sensory garden could be created in Henley.

The “garden of tranquility” would be in the courtyard of King’s Arms Barn, off King’s Road, which is owned by the town council.

Councillor David Eggleton, chairman of the Henley in Bloom committee, said it would be a place to rest and remember loved ones, including people who had died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It could feature fragrant flowers, a sand area, artificial candles and a charity collection box.

He was inspired by the Japanese-style Zen garden which was temporarily set up at the site in 2017 as part of the Chelsea Fringe Henley festival.

Councillor Eggleton said: “It would be for covid victims and anyone who has lost someone. We want it away from everywhere else so people can go in and sit on a bench.

“When they put in a Zen garden, it was very tranquil so it would be nice to have an open garden with lavender and battery-operated candles where people can donate money.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton suggested contacting Giles Reynolds, the head gardener at Friar Park, who installed the Zen garden.

She added: “I wouldn’t want any advertisements there so it’s something we should pay for rather than getting sponsorship. Memorial and sponsorship don’t fit.”

Committee member Catherine Notaras said she liked the idea but wouldn’t want the garden be a permanent fixture.

“It could be a moving project year to year,” she said.

“The health service garden behind Townlands Memorial Hospital in York Road, which is open to the public, would be a great place to put a more permanent memorial garden for covid victims.

“I think we should keep that area by King’s Arm Barn uncluttered.”

Meanwhile, the committee could contribute a quarter of the cost of restoring the Phillimore fountain next to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street. Cllr Eggleton said: “There’s bit and pieces falling off it every time I walk past and I’ve been asking for it to be restored for a long time.

“It should have never got to the state that it’s in. People should be getting involved with it if they can, to protect our history and help restore it to its former glory.”

Nicci Taylor, the town’s events and marketing manager, said the council had obtained a quote of £3,777 for the restoration but was waiting for two others.

The committee agreed to wait for all the quotes before agreeing what it would contribute.

