Campaigners continue plan fight

CAMPAIGNERS have not given up hope in their quest to challenge South Oxfordshire’s local plan.

Bioabundance, a community interest company, has had a request for a judicial review turned down twice by the High Court so is now taking its case to the Court of Appeal.

The company was founded by district councillor Sue Roberts with the aim of protecting and enhancing biodiversity.

South Oxfordshire District Council adopted the plan, which sets out the area’s housing need for the next 15 years, in December following a directive from Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Seven councillors voted against it, including council leader Sue Cooper, while nine members abstained.

Councillor Roberts argues that councillors were unfairly pressured by Mr Jenrick as they were worried they would lose vital infrastructure funding and control over planning matters.

Jenny Wigley, representing Bioabundance at the last High Court hearing on April 29, also claimed the inspector who oversaw a public examination of the plan had failed to balance the 23,350 homes proposed in the plan with the environmental impact.

However, Mrs Justice Lang described the case as “unarguable” on all counts and upheld the decision of Mr Justice Dove on March 30 to refuse a judicial review.

She said the intervention by Mr Jenrick had been lawful and that he had acted responsibly. She also told Bioabundance to pay the council’s costs of £8,266.

But Cllr Roberts, who represents Wallingford, said: “We believe that the two judges were wrong in their assessments that we don’t have an arguable case.

“We are now in a climate and ecological catastrophe and we have to move very fast. Mr Jenrick, who has forced us to make this move as a council, has absolutely no concept of the climate emergency that we are in.

“The court will look at our application and decide if it wants to hear it, so there are still a couple more steps to go before we can get a substantive hearing.

“We feel that we are on really strong ground. With judicial reviews, you can only ever look at the process. We don’t feel that he [the examiner] considered climate change properly when he was allowing the plan with an exceptionally high number of houses.”

When a coalition of Liberal Democrat and Green councillors took charge of the council in May 2019, it proposed to scrap the plan, which had been drawn up by the former Conservative administration.

However, this was blocked by Mr Jenrick, who directed that the plan be adopted by the end of 2020.