THE chairman of the Friends of Townlands Hospital is stepping down after a decade in the role.

Judith Nimmo-Smith, who joined the group in 2002, will resign at its online annual meeting on Wednesday but will stay on as honorary vice- president.

The former South Oxfordshire district councillor moved from Henley to Oxford with her husband David in 2017 and wanted someone more local to take over.

She is to be replaced by Caroline Newton, a serving district councillor who lives in Britwell Salome.

Mrs Nimmo-Smith, who was in post when the hospital was rebuilt in 2016 and later became Townlands Memorial Hospital, said she was sad to be leaving.

She said: “I’m not saying ‘yippee’. It’s a lot of hard work but I was happy to do that and I’m glad they’ve asked me to stay on to keep that connection.

“It’s a sad moment but it’s time to pass it into new hands.”

Mrs Nimmo-Smith has helped the group to raise funds for a variety of equipment for the hospital in York Road.

It recently paid towards equipment for the adult speech and language therapy unit, including an iPad with specialist apps and new apps for an iPad donated in 2013.

It donated a drinks vending machine for the Peppard ward entrance in 2011, a wheelchair accessible van for occupational health in 2013, a treadmill for the physiotherapy department in 2017 and much more.

Mrs Nimmo-Smith said her highlight as chairwoman was in 2016, when her committee saved equipment including beds it had donated to the old bedded ward to pass on to care homes.

She also enjoyed providing a scanner to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, which manages Townlands’ out of hours wards and outpatient services, in memory of previous committee chairman Gerry Andrews. Mrs Nimmo-Smith said fundraising slowed down during the pandemic, which also delayed the process of finding her successor.

She said: “It has been quieter and we haven’t had the bids coming through but it’s picking up again.

“I have a great committee and we’re moving forward focusing on communication and setting up a website to raise our profile.

“My successor needs a lovely personality and good communication and must be good at spotting opportunities. They also need a keen eye for looking for talent to put into the committee.

“I would advise that person to look to the future and see how we can interact with other charities. We have a good network but need to work on the communication side.”

Ms Newton said: “I want to pay tribute to Judith, who has provided such clear, collaborative leadership over many years, particularly during the move to a new building.

“She has always been driven by a strong sense of public service and as someone who uses Townlands, I know we can all be grateful for the strong support she has shown our local hospital.”

In her final action as chairman, Mrs Nimmo-Smith hopes to arrange for the minutes of her committee’s first ever public meeting in 1995 to be displayed in River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

She said: “I won’t be able to completely walk away as it’s a very special thing. We’ve achieved a lot during the time I’ve been running it and now we’re on a steady footing.

“I am delighted to be leaving the chairwoman with a talented and enterprising committee who will be keen to focus on expanding our communications and fundraising.”

The friends group, which has 11 members, is looking to recruit more. It is currently planning to host a talk on the hospital’s history by Lionel Williams, a historian who worked in the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s medical photography department.

To join the virtual annual meeting, email stephanie.

greenwood@royalberkshire.nhs.uk