I feel sad for driver who killed my mum

A WOMAN says she feels sympathy for the van driver responsible for the death of her mother in a collision in Henley.

Claire Knight was speaking after Arif Hussain was convicted of causing the death of Mary Holt by driving without due care and attention following a four-day trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Hussain, 36, of London Road, Camberley, was sentenced to a two-year community order and disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £3,500 costs.

Dr Knight, a mother of two who works as a paediatrician, said she hoped the case would be a “sobering reminder” to all drivers.

She said: “Inattention when driving, which can be caused by distraction in or outside the car, can have very serious consequences and lead to the loss of life and be devastating for all involved.

“I found it sad for my mum as she was enjoying life, sad for my boys, who have lost their nana, and sad for Mr Hussain who didn’t set out to hurt anyone. He was just doing his job to feed his family but due to inattention the accident happened.”

The court heard how the collision took place in Northfield End at about 11.15am on May 10, 2019.

Mrs Holt, who was 84, had been attempting to cross the road between the two mini roundabouts at the junction of Marlow Road and the A4130.

She was struck by a Ford Transit driven by Hussain after he exited Fair Mile travelling towards the town centre.

She suffered multiple injuries and died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford 14 days later after failing to regain consciousness.

Mrs Holt, who lived in Old Brewery Lane, had been to Waitrose to buy a card and plant and was on her way to deliver them to a friend in Rupert Close who was having a tough day when she was hit.

Dr Knight, who works for the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said her mother would usually cross in New Street by the Kenton Theatre but as she had been to the supermarket she had stayed on that side of the road.

She said: “She was just going about her daily life and thinking about others. She was a very kind and selfless person.

“This is someone who was fit and well and living a very sociable life.”

The court heard that Mrs Holt, who was known as June after her birth month, was about halfway across the 8m wide road and it had taken her about three seconds to get there after leaving the central reservation.

Two forensic collision investigators agreed that Hussain may have been travelling at between 10mph to 15mph, as estimated from dash cam footage of the collision from a bus that was heading towards the roundabout from Marlow Road. However, they noted they couldn’t be sure of these speeds due to the “muck” on the camera and the lack of frames per second in the footage.

Hussain was working as a delivery driver for builders merchants Gibbs & Dandy in Reading Road that day and was returning to the yard at the time of the collision.

Eye witness Sam Cook told the court that Hussain “was looking over his right shoulder as if to check his blind spot” as he came over the roundabout.

Another witness, Janet King, who was at the front of a queue of traffic in Marlow Road, said Hussain was “coming quite fast” and “didn’t stop and didn’t break”.

In a statement to police, Hussain said he had been driving at a “sensible” speed and looking in the direction he was going. He said he had used the roundabout up to six times a day for work.

Dr Knight, 45, who lives in Britwell Salome, said: “My biggest regret is that I was in the Waitrose car park at the same time as the collision and someone knocked on my window and said there’d been an accident and we needed to leave in another direction.

“I asked if I could help as a medical professional but they said the emergency services are there so I left — I had no idea it was my mother.

“Thames Valley Police called me after I had left Henley to say she was being airlifted to the hospital in Oxford and I drove straight there.

“The doctors were open from the start that the prognosis was bad due to her injuries.”

Dr Knight, who lives with her husband Richard and sons, Ben, 14, and Charlie, 12, said it had been “difficult” waiting for the trial, which was due to take place in December but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and started on the second anniversary of the incident. She said: “It has been a bizarre two years anyway because of covid and it was difficult having it cancelled in December.

“But the police have always been good at keeping me informed and in some ways, it has just been a very busy two years.

“I think I just felt pragmatically that if the anniversary was the first available date that we should go with it. I was very understanding because of the pandemic.

“The trial was a very intense experience. I think the sentence reflects that there wasn’t an intention to hurt my mum but there was carelessness. It was the maximum sentence the judge could impose.

“I have very mixed emotions. I’m humbled by the justice system and the work of the police and grateful to the jury for considering all the evidence.

“Overall I’m just sad for everyone involved that it happened.”

Mrs Holt’s funeral took place on June 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Vicarage Road, which she regularly attended.

She was buried at Fairmile Cemetery with her late husband Alan, who died in 2002 only six weeks before their daughter’s wedding.

Dr Knight, who is an only child, said: “She loved that church community and she raised money, thousands of pounds, for local and international charities.

“The church was very important to her and she’d done charity work since I was very little.

“There were many different charities but she particularly supported Across, a UK charity which organises pilgrimages for sick and disabled people, but whenever there was an international crisis she was trying to raise money.”

Dr Knight said the church was “filled to brim” for the funeral with people even having to stand at the back. Ben and Charlie both gave readings and walked behind their grandmother’s coffin.

Dr Knight said: “My mum would have been very proud of them. I heard people say they were brilliant.

“The boys were with me in neuro intensive care a lot during the period mum was there and they were incredible at caring for her.”

She said that as her sons had grown older, her mother enjoyed spending time with them.

“We went on holiday to Cornwall a month before the collision,” said Dr Knight. “She’d been on holiday with us a few times and we did lots of walks, which was important as she was very fit, boat trips and spent time at the beach.

“She was an amazing cook and she would regularly look after the boys, cooking them fantastic feasts, playing endless board games with great patience and entertaining them with her wicked sense of humour — she did not look or act her age.

“The boys miss her enormously. They’ve been very interested in what’s going on and they’ve been empathic that the driver didn’t set out that day to hurt their nana and it must have been a terrible shock to him. They’ve just been very sad that she died.”

In a statement read to the court by Dr Knight after Hussain was sentenced, she said her mother was known for her “great sense of fun”.

She said: “She brightened up any social event and she always took such a personal and genuine interest in others’ lives and families. She had a very infectious laugh and a wicked sense of humour.

“She had a very active social life with many different groups of friends.

“She had a passion for history, she took an active interest in current affairs and she loved visiting art galleries. What is particularly sad for us, as her family, is that she died when she was still so fit and well and leading such a full, active and independent life.

“She will always be remembered by her friends and family for her warm and caring nature, for her fierce independence, for her cheeky sense of humour, for her active lifestyle and for her bright, inquisitive mind.

“Most of all, she will be remembered for the many small acts of kindness which she was so good at, always trying to think of others.”

Sandesh Singh, defending, told the court prior to the sentencing that Hussain, a father of two, was “upset” after the incident.

He said: “He is devastated that a life was lost as a result of this collision and it’s something he thinks about often.

“The offence has had a significant impact on him and he will need to live with this forever. It will never leave him.”

Sentencing Hussain, Judge Michael Gledhill told him: “I just hope that the remorse you feel is genuine and not you feeling sorry for yourself because you caused her death.

“She didn’t go outside that day expecting to meet her end and it’s fair to say you didn’t go out that day intending to kill her but that’s what you did when you drove across that roundabout not looking.

“Why you were crossing the roundabout without looking clearly and carefully as a competent driver should have been doing I have no idea.

“You now have to live the rest of your life with the fact you snuffed out the life of this poor woman.”

Hussain, who passed his test in 2010 and has also worked as a taxi driver, will have to retake his test after his disqualification ends if he wants to drive again.