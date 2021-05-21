Covid patient trials new treatment

A man from Rotherfield Greys took part in a drug trial into coronavirus treatments.

Shaun Rowlands, 55, caught covid in April last year and was offered the trial by his doctor at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

He was previously diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, in May 2019 and underwent chemotherapy but his immune system was still compromised when the pandemic hit.

He said: “When I had cancer, the NHS and hospital saved my life. I think I owe it to them to give something back. That’s why I wanted to take part in the trial.”

As part of the trial, Mr Rowlands was given antiviral drug lopinavir-ritonavir before he was put into a coma in the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator.

When he was given immunosuppressive drug tocilizumab for three days, his condition began to improve.

Thanks to the trial, researchers found steroid dexamethasone and tocilizumab can reduce covid-related deaths.

