THE Henley Archaeological & Historical Group enjoyed a talk on May 4 given by committee member Ruth Gibson on the project to date Henley’s medieval buildings using tree rings.

Tree-ring dating involves matching a sequence of ring widths of a core sample from a timber against a record of previously-measured ring widths.

Henley is fortunate in having a number of timber buildings surviving from the medieval period.

Most of these do not look old from the outside, having been modernised at various times in the past, but some have crown post roofs and sooted timbers from open halls hidden within. In fact, some buildings which look old from the outside are relatively new buildings but have been artificially “aged” by adding old-style features.

The oldest timber building is the Old Bell in Bell Street, dated to 1325, but 12th century stonework of the original bridge survives in the cellar of the Angel on the Bridge, as do cellars in Northfield End.

Old Broad Gates in the Market Place dates to 1353, Baltic Cottage in Friday Street to 1438, a house in Gravel Hill to 1454 and Facy’s (with a scissor brace in the roof, unique in Henley) to 1471.

The Chantry House, one of Henley’s most iconic buildings, was successfully dated to 1461.

Originally, it had an open-framed ground floor to provide shelter for merchandise brought by boat along the river.

The building features a wide doorway looking towards the town, with a spandrel known as a Tudor arch in spite of pre-dating the Tudor dynasty by more than two decades.

In 1552, the building was sold as a school house.

The next full talk will be via Zoom on June 1 at 7.45pm when Summer Strevens will speak about the notorious Henley murderer Mary Blandy, about whom she has written a book.

Tony Lynch