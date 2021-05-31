MICHAEL REDLEY gave a talk on teetotalism in Henley before the First World War to the Phyllis Court Club Real Ale Appreciation Society on May 10.

He explained that teetotalism meant the abhorrence of alcoholic drink, with campaigners pushing for national legislation to restrict, if not ban, the entire drinks trade.

It is hard today to understand what all the fuss was about, not least for Henley where there was a deeply rooted culture of drink and drinking going back centuries, to the malting industry and brewing.

This also reflected the town’s modern existence as a travel hub, well stocked with “watering holes“, and as a hospitality centre for office outings on the river and the international royal regatta.

There were more than 50 licensed premises within the town in the 1890s, nearly all of them concentrated in the old centre around the market place and surrounding streets. Forty-two of them were tied to Brakspear.

Drink was a serious political issue in the town in the 1880s. At a riot in 1885, a drunken mob besieged the town hall in which a Liberal Party meeting was taking place, causing those inside to fear for their lives.

Such was the acute embarrassment at this issue among the town’s Conservatives that they handed over power — temporarily as they saw it — within the town to the teetotal Liberals. The leading teetotaller, Charles Clements, became mayor and seized the opportunity with friends and allies to build a really successful anti-drink movement which dominated the politics of the town for 15 years.

This movement was led by hard line “total abstentionists” who were small in number, all Liberals and nonconformists. It was successful because it attracted support from a much wider circle of temperance sympathisers, cross-party and interfaith, who created a new and richly varied social life within the town, with fetes, sports days and speaker and musical events, all themed loosely around temperance.

The emphasis was not on banning drink but providing alternatives to it. A coffee shop which opened in the market place in 1882 became the Temperance Hotel by the end of the decade.

There were cafés for the working man and a restaurant in the town centre which served meals without wine.

Only when this movement veered towards “legislative activism” did it meet serious local resistance.

Denying the ordinary man his pint — interfering with the liberties of individuals, as it was put — could still bring a mob on to the streets in defence of drink.

Clements, the leading total abstentionist, gradually moved towards political activism.

In 1895 he stood on a teetotal ticket as Liberal candidate at Peckham in South London. He became president of the National Teetotal Choral Union and met the “Grand Old Man” of Liberalism, William Gladstone.

He also produced and promoted a draft Parliamentary Bill to unite the wider temperance movement behind moderate reform measures.

In May 1897, he gave evidence to a royal commission on liquor licensing. While he was away in London a fire mysteriously broke out in his builder’s yard in Henley market place. Arson was never proved but many local people felt that he had gone too far, washing the town’s dirty linen in public.

By the end 1899, he had lost his seat on the town council. The temperance movement which he had helped to build was also damaged.

The teetotal movement remained active in Henley up to the First World War.

But it was in any case never entirely about drink. Rather, it was part of a wider national movement led by working class people to improve their lot through education, thrift and self-improvements.

As well as its temperance activities, Henley had well-supported branches of provident societies and other co-operative organisations, all supported by the churches and in some cases rich private benefactors, encouraging savings, providing insurance against unemployment and ill-health, covering the cost of burial and supplying adult education.

Temperance was, therefore, just part of a much wider social movement, addressed at just one, admittedly important, aspect of this wider cause.

Once a year, early in August, all the organisations paraded around town with their banners on what was called Hospital Sunday. This culminated in church services and a social gathering in which the whole town could take part.

It’s difficult to see much lasting effect from the town’s teetotal movement today.

It did manage to shut down a couple of the worst examples of pubs, the Half-Way House in Bell Street and the Blue Bell on the corner of Hart Street and Duke Streets close to the town’s slum housing in which working class people spent their hard-earned cash.

Total abolitionists for a time dominated the town’s magistrates’ bench, which was responsible for licensing pubs. But the refusal of licences was generally reversed on appeal at county level.

The best the abolitionists could hope for was delay. In the 1890s, Brakspear built what is now the Three Horseshoes on the corner of Harpsden Road and Reading Road.

In exchange for a licence to operate there, it offered to shut down a number of pubs closer to the centre, including the old Three Horseshoes, which was next to the United Reform Church in Reading Road, where the monumental mason E T Sheppard now stands.

Not until 1930 — 30 years later — did the Three Horseshoes move to its new site. In the meantime, the building was a confectioners and tobacconists.