Pupils given a small taste of what life was like in the trenches by historian

CHILDREN at a Henley school learned what life was like for soldiers in the First World War.

Amateur historian Mike Willoughby, from Woodcote, visited Rupert House School in Bell Street and spoke to year 6 pupils.

During the hour-long lesson he showed them pieces of equipment that a typical soldier would carry, including rations, a gas mask, helmets and a bayonet.

Mr Willoughby, who founded the Lest We Forget project with his wife Lesley in 2014 to honour fallen servicemen, was dressed in a replica uniform and talked about what life in the trenches would have been like.

He said: “The visit was my first to a school in about 18 months due to the pandemic but it was great fun.

“When I spoke to the headmaster beforehand I asked if the children were easily shocked and when they came in for their lesson I had a full gas mask on.

“I then told them all about ‘Tommy’, what he wore and how he lived in the trenches, about how he dug holes, what food he ate and how they fought.

“I invited them to ask questions as we went along and the children were all very interested and attentive and I told them all to go home and pester their grannies to find out more.”

Jenny Ovstedal, marketing manager at the school, said: “The children were fascinated to hear about the food that was eaten and the sound of the whistle which would have signalled the troops going ‘over the top’.”

Last month, Mr Willoughby published his second book, Bringing Them Home Too, which honours more than 250 service personnel from the Henley area who lost their lives in the Second World War.

It took him and his wife five years to produce, having researched it by reading old censuses and reports in back issues of the Henley Standard. He has distributed copies to schools and libraries in the area.

The book is a sequel to Mr Willoughby’s 2014 work Bringing Them Home, which commemorated 298 local men who lost their lives in the First World War. This was dedicated to his great uncle, Rifleman Arthur John (Jack) King, who was killed in action on July 8, 1916, aged 20.