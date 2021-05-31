Festival of watersport

THE Eyot Centre in Henley will host an all-day Watersports Festival next month.

The event will be held at the centre off Wargrave Road on Saturday, June 26 with taster events throughout the day for newcomers.

It is intended to be a family fun day, with bell boat racing, a kayak fancy dress relay and water balloon volleyball.

The day is being organised in conjunction with the Henley Dragons and Henley Canoe Club, which are based at the club.

Lubna Hameed, caretaker chairwoman for the centre, said it was about showing the community what it had to offer after a tough year.

She said: “I don’t think enough people know about it and it is a shame because the facilities we have are just great. Some people know it as Henley Canoe Club but we are the Eyot Centre.

“We really want to showcase what we have to offer. It’s about having a go and having fun. We all been cooped up over the last year and we are desperately hoping there will be no further lockdowns.

“There is no better place than on the water with your friends.”

She added: “It is important for us to be able to fundraise for the centre. We lost out on thousands over the last year.

“We have tended to rely on the regatta car parking. That would bring in a huge amount and we are looking to raise as much as we can.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults £10 for children. For more information, email

bookings@eyotcentre.co.uk