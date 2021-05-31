‘Cafes must help prevent littering’

A WOMAN has called on Henley coffee shops to play their part in reducing the amount of litter in the town.

Louise Dodd raised her concerns about rubbish in Market Place at a meeting of the town council’s town and community committee.

She said the bins overflowed on a regular basis and should be emptied two to three times a day at weekends.

Miss Dodd, who lives in Harcourt Close, said: “Are we looking for a contribution from the coffee shops - a financial contribution, manpower? Are they going to help us in dealing with this issue?

“It’s not so much of a problem during the week but mainly on Saturdays and Sundays. The bins are overflowing with takeaway coffee cups. I know some of that is down to lockdown but I think we need to get to grips with it.”

She recalled seeing Councillor David Eggleton, a member of the committee, removing rubbish from an overflowing bin in Market Place recently.

“It was a Saturday afternoon and he was emptying one of the bins which is fantastic, but by the Sunday morning it was overflowing again,” said Miss Dodd.

“We can’t rely on Dave doing that all the time and there’s got to be a proper system in place, particularly at the weekends.”

Councillor Eggleton said: “I think once we come out of this pandemic it will reduce a little bit.

“It’s the pizza boxes and things like that that people put in and they fill the bins up quite quickly.”

He said the bin opposite Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road was small and would benefit from being replaced with a larger one as a lot of pedestrians used the area.

Councillor Glen Lambert, who chaired the meeting, agreed that the situation should ease as businesses opened for indoor service and did not need to rely on takeaway cups but said the council would monitor the situation.