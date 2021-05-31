Ring returned

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
A WOMAN who lost her ring in Henley has had it returned after making a public appeal.
She lost the family heirloom in Reading Road on May 15. She put post on Facebook describing the ring, which has a gold setting and a stone in the centre surrounded by diamonds, and was contacted by a couple who found it.
She said: “I am so grateful, I’m beyond words.”
31 May 2021
More News:
I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say