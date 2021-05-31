Monday, 31 May 2021

Ring returned

Ring returned

A WOMAN who lost her ring in Henley has had it returned after making a public appeal.

She lost the family heirloom in Reading Road on May 15. She put post on Facebook describing the ring, which has a gold setting and a stone in the centre surrounded by diamonds, and was contacted by a couple who found it.

She said: “I am so grateful, I’m beyond words.”

