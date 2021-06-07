Health plea to women

JOHN HOWELL is urging women across the Henley constituency to help shape the Government’s new women’s health strategy.

The Henley MP says few women from this area have given their feedback on the proposals. To ensure the consultation is as representative, the Government has extended its call for evidence until June 13.

Mr Howell said: “Everyone should have confidence in the health and care we receive but, for too long, women have been experiencing a system not designed to meet their needs.

“As we look towards recovery, we must seize this moment to deliver a system that truly delivers for women and we want them to have their say.”

To have your say, visit www.gov.uk and search for “women’s health strategy”.