Track work warning

ESSENTIAL maintenance of the Henley branch line is to be carried out overnight.

Network Rail will assess the track geometry from June 14 to 18 and from July 5 and 9 between 11pm and 5.30am when trains will not be running.

It will be working on more than four miles of track using a mix of hand and power tools and will be using lighting and a generator.

Joe Hill, community relations executive, has written to neighbouring residents warning them of the work.

He said: “We won’t be outside your home the whole time but we want to apologise in advance if we disturb you. We’ll work hard to keep any unnecessary noise to a minimum.”