Monday, 07 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Race D-day

Race D-day

A DECISION on this year’s Henley Half Marathon will be made soon.

The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is due to take place on October 10.

Organisers from Henley Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge want to wait, as the date for removing all rules on social distancing (June 21) could be pushed back due to concern about the Indian variant of the virus. 

Entries are currently due to open online from July 1, but this may change depending on what action the Government decides to take.

The event starts and finishes at Henley Rugby Club, with the first runners setting off at 9.30am.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33