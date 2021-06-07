Race D-day

A DECISION on this year’s Henley Half Marathon will be made soon.

The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is due to take place on October 10.

Organisers from Henley Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge want to wait, as the date for removing all rules on social distancing (June 21) could be pushed back due to concern about the Indian variant of the virus.

Entries are currently due to open online from July 1, but this may change depending on what action the Government decides to take.

The event starts and finishes at Henley Rugby Club, with the first runners setting off at 9.30am.