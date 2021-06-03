Food waste lorry accidentally drops rubbish

A FOOD waste lorry accidentally dropped a pile of rubbish at the corner of Damer Gardens in Henley.

Biffa’s vehicle, named Chompy, dropped the waste at about 9.30am this morning.

Two binmen used shovels to load the rubbish back into two green recyling bins.

The waste disposal company was collecting recycling, food and garden waste a day later this week due to the bank holiday weekend.