Golf day raises £2,500 for Chiltern Centre in 12th year

A CHARITY golf day was held at Badgemore Golf Club in Henley in aid of the town’s Chiltern Centre for disabled young people.

Sixty golfers played an 18-hole competition before returning to the clubhouse for a barbecue lunch and prize-giving.

It was the 12th annual golf day organised by the centre and raised more than £2,500.

The winning teams were: (men) John Tugwell, Clive Jackson, Neil Palmer and Peter Turner; (women) Melodie Kelsey, Tracey Ellis, Annette Bacon and Sharon Chamberlain and (mixed) David Haddock, John Grace, Bill Campbell and Kim Hawkins. The runners-up team were Brian Connolly, Max Fuller, Joe Fuller and Chris Fuller.

There was a silent auction with prizes including a meal at Hurley House, a self-drive hire on Hobbs of Henley’s Olympic launch and tickets for the Henley Festival. There was also a raffle supported by local business including La Medusa hair studio, Laurence Menswear, Gorvett & Stone, the Giggling Squid, Leander Club, Hennerton Golf Club, Henley Golf Club, Temple Golf Club, Badgemore Golf Club and Waitrose.

Brownies were donated by Sheila Thorne, of Totally Scrumptious Food, and balloons for the event were provided by Gemma of Atticus and Hope. John Williams, one of the players. who lives in Greys Road, Henley, said: “The Chiltern Centre is a wonderful charity doing a great job for the young people and their parents. We have to support our charities, especially after the difficult year they’ve had.”

Emma Lerche-Thomsen, a Chiltern Centre fundraiser, said: “I’d like to thank our volunteers for their time and support and my fundraising colleague Harriet Barcella and our trustees Paul Barrett and David Haddock for supporting the event.”