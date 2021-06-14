Developer wins appeal over three new homes

PLANS to demolish a house in Henley and build three in its place have been approved on appeal

Palatine Homes, of Beaconsfield, had been refused permission by South Oxfordshire District Council for the detached houses on a 0.4-acre site in Greys Road.

Neighbours had complained about the density, scale and the “overbearing” impact of the development on the character of the street. Henley Town Council recommended refusal and was supported by the Henley Society, a conservation group.

However, the planning inspector has granted the appeal, saying the relationship between the properties and neighbouring ones would not be out of keeping with the area.

He said: “The majority of dwellings on Greys Road as it runs to the west comprise fairly large detached properties. There is little consistency in the width of plots or the spacing between buildings, resulting in an irregular urban grain, and dwellings are of varied form, architectural style and appearance. The spacing between the dwellings and to the adjacent properties would be relatively modest and the plots would be among some of the narrowest along the street.

“However, the area has no prevailing building form or pattern of plot widths or spacing between buildings.

“In this context, I don’t consider that the width of the plots would be striking or incongruous, nor their height, depth or appearance would be unsympathetic.”

The inspector said he did not consider there to be a risk of harmful overshadowing or loss of light.

But he did place a condition of permission to safeguard the living conditions of neighbouring and future occupiers for the use of obscure glazing to windows at the sides of the properties.

Despite having appealed, the developer submitted a second application for a detached and two semi-detached properties with more space between them and the neighbouring homes.

Neighbours said these changes did not address their previous concerns.