New tree planters

TWO trees in planters have been placed in Hart Street, Henley.

They are situated outside the Harris + Hoole coffee shop and the Marc Antoni hair salon on the opposite side of the street.

The trees, Ginkgo Biloba, were supplied by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which provides the town’s summer hanging baskets.

They were paid for by the Anthony (Tony) Lane Foundation, which was set up in the memory of former mayor Tony Lane, who died in 2016, aged 87.

The cobbler lived in Henley for most of his life and worked from a unit in Singers Lane before retiring.

Mr Lane was a member of the town council from 1965 to 2002 and served as mayor four times.

