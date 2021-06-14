Regatta date

THE Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta will take place on Saturday, July 31.

It will be staged on the royal regatta course, between Temple Island and Phyllis Court Club.

No unauthorised boats will be able to navigate within the regatta course booms on the Berkshire side of the river between 8am and 7pm.

The navigation channel for river traffic will be on the Buckinghamshire bank, the Fawley Court side of the river.