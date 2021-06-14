Monday, 14 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boat vandals

A GROUP of youngsters was seen throwing glass bottles from a boat on to the pavement in Thames Side, Henley, at about 11pm on Wednesday last week.

Eyewitness Emma Levy said: “It’s a real shame — people are usually responsible on the river but obviously some aren’t.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33