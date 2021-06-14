Boat vandals

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
A GROUP of youngsters was seen throwing glass bottles from a boat on to the pavement in Thames Side, Henley, at about 11pm on Wednesday last week.
Eyewitness Emma Levy said: “It’s a real shame — people are usually responsible on the river but obviously some aren’t.”
14 June 2021
