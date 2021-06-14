Memorial planned for war pilot and Leander rower

A PERMANENT memorial could be erected at the site where a Leander Club rower and RAF pilot died in a crash during the Second World War.

Flt Lt Richard Holdsworth, who stroked a Leander crew at Henley Royal Regatta in 1933, was killed on April 30, 1942, when his Bristol Beaufort twin-engine bomber crashed in Northern Ireland.

The 31-year-old’s story remained untold until 2017 when amateur historian Mike Willoughby pieced together an outline of his life from extensive research.

An overview was published in the Henley Standard that year but the exact location of the disaster wasn’t known at the time.

Now Mr Willoughby, who lives in Woodcote with his wife Lesley, has found out more after tracing relatives of Flt Lt Holdsworth and two other crewmen who died.

Their plane was on a training exercise, practising dropping casualties from the aircraft on a static parachute line. The line became entangled in the plane’s tail, sending it spinning to the ground.

It came down just outside the village of Ballykelly, about 12 miles east of Londonderry, killing Flt Lt Holdsworth, observer Flt Sgt Frederick Chadwick and Flt Lt Archibald Livingstone, who was also a pilot.

Flt Lt Livingstone’s nephew David Livingstone, a former Royal Navy pilot who took part in the Falklands War, has spent the past nine years tracing the stricken craft’s final movements using official reports and anecdotes from witnesses.

Because the crew were on a secret mission, the RAF removed most of the wreckage immediately but last month a team of aviation archaeologists managed to dig up some fragments.

The group, which also included students from a local sixth-form college, were working with the Ministry of Defence’s permission and were filmed for the BBC’s archaeology series Digging For Britain.

They are now raising funds to put up a memorial and hope to stage a commemoration event later in the year. The excavated fragments will be sent to a museum.

Mr Willoughby, who founded the Lest We Forget project to honour all fallen servicemen and women with a connection to the Henley area, said: “Unfortunately the actual facts of the mission, which has always been thought to have been a little bit implausible and misguided, will never be known as certain official files appear to have been ‘lost’.

“My grateful thanks to the family members of the crew for supplying me with their details and for permission to use them in my research.

“It’s always pleasing when more information comes to light on those who lost their lives in the wars — that’s the joy of this project.”

Flt Lt Holdsworth is one of hundreds of rowers connected to Henley who became casualties of war.

He was born in Kent in 1911 and educated at Shrewsbury School then went to Brasenose College, Oxford. He rowed in the Brasenose eight from 1931 until 1933, becoming stroke and captain of the college boat club in the final year.

He represented Oxford at the Boat Race in 1931, 1933 and 1934, each time losing to Cambridge.

He joined the university air squadron and in 1939 was appointed dean of the college.

In September 1940, he married Mary Zvegintzov at St Peter’s in the East Church in Oxford.

His best man was John Cherry, a fellow rower and Leander athlete who also died in the war.

Flt Lt Holdsworth trained as a pilot in north-east Scotland with Richard Hillary, another Leander member, and was then posted to 502 Squadron Coastal Command at RAF Aldergrove in County Antrim.

Mr Hillary went to Fighter Command and later died in the war.

After the crash, Flt Lt Holdsworth’s body was returned to England for a funeral service at University College Chapel, Oxford, on May 4, 1942.

He was buried at Wolvercote cemetery in Oxford and is remembered on the Lincoln’s Inn Fields memorial in London, the Brasenose College and University College memorials in Oxford and the Leander Club memorial in Henley.

Flt Lt Livingstone and Obs Flt Sgt Stanley Chadwick were buried in Tamlaghtfinlagan churchyard which is by the crash site.

