Big dippers

THE Channel is 21 miles from Dover to France but the women will swim further due to the tides and could end up on any one of several beaches.

The swimmers will not know when they will set off until 24 hours before due to the tides.

They hope to finish in 12 to 18 hours. Each woman will swim for an hour at a time and complete at least two legs.

The Marvels will be accompanied by a support boat called Anastasia with Eddie Spelling, of the Channel Swimming & Piloting Federation, at the helm.

The main hazards the women will face are the cold water, tide changes, sea sickness and jellyfish.

