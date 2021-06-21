Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Clarification

A REPORT in last week’s Henley Standard stated that Henley Town Council’s planning committee had recommended approving plans by Thames Development Group for 72 homes on land off Fair Mile at a meeting on June 1.

In fact, the committee had previously recommended approval and on this occasion members resolved to make no representation and to continue discussions with the applicant.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33