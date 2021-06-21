Childwear shop opens

A NEW children’s clothing store has opened in Henley.

The Children’s Shop in Gardiner Place sells clothes, shoes, hats, toys and accessories.

It has a purpose-built studio called The Playroom which will host activities such as pre- and post-natal Pilates, infant first aid, story time and exercise classes.

Manager Cath Frisby said: “The opening went really well. The shop was busy throughout the day and we had very positive feedback. We had lots of young mums and grandparents browsing.

“I think this shop is something that Henley has been missing for a very long time.”

Sisters Hannah Morgan and Katie Howe came up with the idea of creating the shop after Mrs Howe was on a shopping trip in the town centre in November with her son when she found he had had an “accident” and needed changing but she couldn’t find anywhere to buy some suitable new clothes for him. They began by trading online before signing a lease on a unit at the new development off the market place.

The women, are also designing a children’s clothing range called Mr Duck which will go on sale later this year.