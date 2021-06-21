Bank closed in covid alert

THE HSBC bank in Henley was closed for two days after a member of staff was told to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

The branch in Market Place was closed on Thursday and Friday last week as the premises underwent a deep clean. It

re-opened on Monday.

An HSBC spokeswoman said: “As a precautionary measure, we have a staff member at the Henley branch who has self-isolated and we are deep-cleaning the premises.”