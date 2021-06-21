Bank closed in covid alert

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
THE HSBC bank in Henley was closed for two days after a member of staff was told to self-isolate due to coronavirus.
The branch in Market Place was closed on Thursday and Friday last week as the premises underwent a deep clean. It
re-opened on Monday.
An HSBC spokeswoman said: “As a precautionary measure, we have a staff member at the Henley branch who has self-isolated and we are deep-cleaning the premises.”
21 June 2021
More News:
Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
AA executive honoured for services to road transport
AN executive with the AA received an OBE in the ... [more]
Two deacons prepare for first curacies after ordination
A MAN who completed a master’s degree in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say