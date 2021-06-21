Monday, 21 June 2021

Road misery

TRAFFIC in Henley was held up by roadworks this week.

Contractor Fulcrum dug up a section of one lane of Reading Road, near the junction with Station Road, on Monday to work on gas pipes and electricity cables.

Temporary traffic lights were in place, which led to long queues in Station Road and Thames Side and across Henley Bridge.

At one point, it was taking drivers more than 45 minutes to travel from the bridge to the town centre.

The work was expected to finish today (Friday).

