A CAR club in Henley has attracted 19 members since its launch.

Two Toyota Yaris hybrid vehicles have been available to hire from the town council’s parking bays in Upper Market Place since April 19. Since then, they have been driven 815 miles in a total of 98.5 hours. Last month the club had 10 members who had driven a total of 58.5 hours.

The scheme, provided by Co-Wheels, is being funded by the council in the hope it will become self-sustaining and help combat congestion and air pollution. One of the cars could soon move to a space in Reading Road in the hope of attracting more members. Co-Wheels is currently offering lifetime membership to Henley residents for £1.

